Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Limbach were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Limbach by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Limbach by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

