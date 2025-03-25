Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 10,865 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

