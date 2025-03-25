Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $124.66 and a one year high of $207.83.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

KWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

