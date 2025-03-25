Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

KRC stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

