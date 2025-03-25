Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.