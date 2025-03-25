Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,189,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

