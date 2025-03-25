Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Doximity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

