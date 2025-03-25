Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

