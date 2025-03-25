NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

