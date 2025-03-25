NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

