NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 129,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

