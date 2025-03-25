NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

