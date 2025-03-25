Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,109.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $458,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,946 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

