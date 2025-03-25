Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at $328,779.36. The trade was a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $283,545 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.33. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

