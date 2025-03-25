Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 110.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.