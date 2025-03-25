Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 10,271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 212,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

