Signaturefd LLC Buys New Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,118,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 454.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,706,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.80 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

