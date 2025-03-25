Signaturefd LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 324,088 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 206,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 539.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,486 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $272,319.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,695 shares in the company, valued at $387,753.30. This trade represents a 41.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of LNW opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

