Signaturefd LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 460.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $14,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

