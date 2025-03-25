Signaturefd LLC Has $55,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SkyWest by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

