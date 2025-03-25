Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 536.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:NUS opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

