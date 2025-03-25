Signaturefd LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.