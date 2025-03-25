Signaturefd LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

