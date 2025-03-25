Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 646.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

