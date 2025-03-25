Signaturefd LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,446,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,630,000.

ITA stock opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

