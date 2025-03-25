Signaturefd LLC Invests $66,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after buying an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after buying an additional 687,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

