Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USM. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1,917.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -190.14 and a beta of 0.46. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

