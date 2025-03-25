Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

