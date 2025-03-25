Signaturefd LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.