Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,706 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 513.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after buying an additional 348,532 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,076,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,403,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 523,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

