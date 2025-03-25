Signaturefd LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.26. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

