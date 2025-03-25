Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.
T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MSTU stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10.
About T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF
The T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (MSTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy Inc stock (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTU was launched on Sep 18, 2024 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
