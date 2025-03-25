Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNOX. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

