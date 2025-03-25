Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,729,000 after buying an additional 484,011 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1,683.0% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 8,928,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428,150 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 2,085,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 424,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 364,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.64. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

