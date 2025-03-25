Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in StoneCo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.33.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.