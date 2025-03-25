Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AES by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AES by 5,143.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 760,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,261,000 after buying an additional 195,460 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,375,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

AES Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AES opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

