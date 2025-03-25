SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

