SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 674,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 76,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

