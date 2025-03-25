Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 957.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IVT opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

