Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Terex Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TEX opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

