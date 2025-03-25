Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 159 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $529.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.57.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

