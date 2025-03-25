Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 547 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

ADI opened at $212.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day moving average of $219.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

