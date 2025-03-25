Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,959 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

WTRG opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

