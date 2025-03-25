Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,033 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 94,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

