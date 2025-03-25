Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vale were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 3,092.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

