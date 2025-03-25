Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 277.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after buying an additional 103,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TDS opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

