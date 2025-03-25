Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $520,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,635,928.58. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,628. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $196.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.