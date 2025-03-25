Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.46 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,243 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,431,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,724,000 after purchasing an additional 123,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,284,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172,943 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

