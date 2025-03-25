Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.61 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1,364.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chewy were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $6,818,305.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,255.68. This trade represents a 21.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,655,172 shares of company stock valued at $310,353,221. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

