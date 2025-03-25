Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

